DeTect: Old image shared as that of RSS relief work in U’khand

Chennai :

A photograph of RSS workers carrying sacks on their backs is circulating online. It is being claimed that they are carrying out relief work after the Uttarakhand glacier break. A Google reverse image search led Alt News to the photograph uploaded on July 1, 2013, on Samvada. The article is about the RSS running a relief camp after heavy rains pounded Uttarakhand over eight years ago.





First published on www.altnews.in