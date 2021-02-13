Sat, Feb 13, 2021

DeTect: Old image shared as that of RSS relief work in U’khand

Published: Feb 13,202101:19 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

When false news is spread, it can cause a negative impact among millions. Be a responsible citizen, combat this growing problem by separating fact from fiction here.

Chennai:
A photograph of RSS workers carrying sacks on their backs is circulating online. It is being claimed that they are carrying out relief work after the Uttarakhand glacier break. A Google reverse image search led Alt News to the photograph uploaded on July 1, 2013, on Samvada. The article is about the RSS running a relief camp after heavy rains pounded Uttarakhand over eight years ago. 

First published on www.altnews.in

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations