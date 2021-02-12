Satirical video shared as PM Modi evading questions

Chennai :

A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with a group of people in Marathi has gone viral. In the video, a man asks Modi about the increasing petrol prices in India. However, the PM does not respond to the man and asks him to sit down. Alt News through a reverse search, found that the viral video had been doctored in a humorous vein. In the original video, the man does not ask the PM anything related to the petrol prices.





First published on www.altnews.in