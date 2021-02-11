DeTect: Fake accounts created in Naseeruddin Shah’s name

Chennai :

In the backdrop of actor Naseeruddin Shah supporting the ongoing farmer’s protest, several Twitter accounts have cropped up in his name. “Bootlicking and slavery of the parties will not satisfy your hunger,” reads one tweet. Naseeruddin Shah has gone on record and clarified that he is not on Twitter, and that the account has also been created by an imposter. Moreover, it neither has a huge follower base nor is it verified.





First published on www.altnews.in