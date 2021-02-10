DeTect: Old video of bus attack linked to farmers’ stir

When false news is spread, it can cause a negative impact among millions. Be a responsible citizen, combat this growing problem by separating fact from fiction here.

Chennai : Last week, a channel known for publishing divisive data, tweeted a video of Sikh men attacking a bus with swords. The channel tweeted, “Nation is watching with patience… Not just those resorting to such action… But also those supporting them… #IndiaAgainstPropaganda #KhalistaniExposed”. The video was linked to the ongoing farmers’ protests. Alt News performed a keyword search on Google and found that the incident is from September 2019. The incident took place after the bus accidentally hit one of the horses of the jatha (armed Sikh group).



First published on www.altnews.in

