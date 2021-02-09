Old video falsely shared as farmers getting liquor

Chennai :

Netizens recently posted a video of a group of men being served liquor in public.





The video has been shared with the text, “Farmers protests. Free liquor distribution”.





Alt News found at least two posts that indicate the video dates back to April 2020.





The video shows alcohol distribution taking place during the COVID-19 lockdown, that was conducted by a Hyderabad-based individual.





First published on www.altnews.in