Doctored image shared with false political narrative

A picture of political functionaries feeding a birthday cake to former adult entertainer Mia Khalifa’s poster has gone viral.
Chennai:
Khalifa has been making headlines in India ever since she tweeted in support of the farmers’ protest. A simple Google reverse image search reveals that the image is a morphed one. The original poster features an Opposition party leader. The party’s supporters had cut a huge cake and fed it to the poster on his 37th birthday.
First published on www.altnews.in
