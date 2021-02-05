Rihanna’s image morphed as posing with Pakistan flag

Chennai :

An image showing Rihanna holding the flag of Pakistan was shared after the singer tweeted in support of the farmers’ protest in India.





A politician was among those who shared the picture. Alt News found it was an image of the singer holding a flag of the Cricket West Indies crest that was morphed to falsely portray her as raising Pakistan’s flag. Many have attempted to falsely allude that the singer has a Pakistani link





First published on www.altnews.in