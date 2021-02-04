Sikh man brandishing sword wasn’t thrashed by cops

A collage of two pictures has gone viral on social media. The first photo shows a Sikh man attacking a cop during the R-Day riots in New Delhi.
The second picture is of an injured elderly person. It is being claimed that the person attacking the police was brutally thrashed later on by the cops. Alt News found that the elderly person was part of a farmers group called Kirti Kisan Union, Wadala, travelling to participate in the demonstration when they met with a road accident last December. The Union too had posted pictures of the accident.
