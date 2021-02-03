Man fearing vaccine is not Thai health minister

On February 1, a foreign correspondent tweeted a video of an Asian man having a panic attack before getting injected with a vaccine.
Chennai:
The video states that the man is Thailand’s health minister and it has gained close to 10,000 views. Last year, Alt News compiled an extensive list of hoaxes shared by such reporters. It found that the video is from February 2018. A Chinese daily uploaded the video with the title ‘Chinese man scared of his first-ever injection’.
First published on www.altnews.in
Conversations