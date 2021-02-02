Anti-CAA protest image shared as farmer stir footage

Chennai :

A photo of a man in riot gear has been shared online alluding that he posed as a policeman during protests against the farm laws.





Alt News ran a check and found that a photo of a constable with Delhi police is being circulated with the false claim that a citizen impersonated the cop during violence in farmers’ protest.





The constable’s image was wrongly shared as that of a right wing activist who became infamous during the anti-CAA movement.





First published on www.altnews.in