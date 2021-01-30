Image of injured man falsely shared as police brutality

When false news is spread, it can cause a negative impact among millions. Be a responsible citizen, combat this growing problem by separating fact from fiction here.

Chennai : In a now-deleted tweet, a politician had shared an image of a Sikh man with bruises and wounds across his back. He claimed that it showed a farmer who had been beaten with lathis while protesting at the recent farmers’ stir. A screenshot of the tweet had gone viral. Alt News performed a reverse image search on Google, which led to the same image shared on a Facebook post dated June 17, 2019. The post read that in a terrible incident, this man was beaten so brutally by the Delhi police that it left deep gashes on his body.



First published on www.altnews.in

