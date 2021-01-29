DeTect: Video of men desecrating tricolour is not from India

When false news is spread, it can cause a negative impact among millions. Be a responsible citizen, combat this growing problem by separating fact from fiction here.

Chennai : Protests against the Centre’s farm bills sparked violence in Delhi on January 26 after protesters deviated from the pre-decided course during the tractor rally. This led to several false claims attempting to portray the demonstrators replaced the Indian national flag atop the Red Fort with Khalistan and Sikh religious flags. A video of a group of Sikh men with Khalistan flags walking on the national flag has been linked to the tractor parade. Alt News verified the video of the desecration of the flag was shot in California.



First published on www.altnews.in

