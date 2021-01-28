DeTect: Protesters did not replace tricolour with Khalistan flag

When false news is spread, it can cause a negative impact among millions. Be a responsible citizen, combat this growing problem by separating fact from fiction here.

Chennai : As part of the protests against the Centre’s farm bills, farmers’ unions and the Delhi police had chalked out agreed-upon circular routes for the Republic Day tractor parades. Protesting groups veered off the course and entered the iconic Red Fort and hoisted flags from some domes. This sparked claims that the protesters took down the national flag and replaced the tricolour with Khalistan flag. Alt News ran a fact check and found that both these claims are false. In fact, the tricolour at Red Fort was untouched during the protests.



First published on www.altnews.in