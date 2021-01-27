Fake tweet has Biden calling PM Modi ‘world leader’

When false news is spread, it can cause a negative impact among millions. Be a responsible citizen, combat this growing problem by separating fact from fiction here.

Chennai : A screenshot of a tweet believed to have been made by US president Joe Biden has been making the rounds on social media. It suggests that Biden called his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi a “world leader”. It drew another 500 shares from a Facebook page dedicated to a BJP functionary. The first clue suggesting that the tweet has not been made by US president Joe Biden is its username. Biden’s official Twitter username is @JoeBiden while the one in the viral screenshot is @JoeBidenPresid.



First published on www.altnews.in