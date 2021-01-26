Reports falsely claim foreign dignitary’s R-Day plans

Chennai :

On January 10, a day after the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, reports claiming Suriname’s Indian-origin president, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, will be the chief guest at the upcoming Republic Day Parade began to emerge.





Many channels claimed he would attend the festivities on January 26.





Alt News found that this is the first time in over 50 years that no foreign guest will be attending India’s Republic Day parade. This year’s events have been planned a little differently due to COVID-19 safety protocol.





First published on www.altnews.in