Women supporting farmers protest given false spin

Chennai :

A photograph of a group of women seated in front of a Punjabi banner was shared with the text, “Women power on the Kisan stage When did the women of Punjab start wearing burqas?”





The message claimed that the movement had been taken over by ‘Islamists’. The post is aimed at discrediting the movement.





Alt News ran a fact check and found that Muslim women had in fact joined demonstrations at the Tikri border in support of the protesting farmers. There is no communal angle to the same.





First published on www.altnews.in