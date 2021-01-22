Video from Ireland aired as farmers readying for ‘war’

Chennai :

A video of a fleet of tractors adorned with twinkling lights has gone viral.





Users claimed these visuals show farmers preparing for the upcoming tractor rally on Republic Day.





A TV channel posted this clip from its broadcast on Facebook. Alt News performed a reverse image search and found the original video that shows a tractor rally held in Ireland during Christmas.





It is in no way linked to Indian farmers preparing for their tractor rally.





First published on www.altnews.in