Fri, Jan 22, 2021

Video from Ireland aired as farmers readying for ‘war’

Published: Jan 22,202101:49 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

When false news is spread, it can cause a negative impact among millions. Be a responsible citizen, combat this growing problem by separating fact from fiction here.

Chennai:
A video of a fleet of tractors adorned with twinkling lights has gone viral. 

Users claimed these visuals show farmers preparing for the upcoming tractor rally on Republic Day. 

A TV channel posted this clip from its broadcast on Facebook. Alt News performed a reverse image search and found the original video that shows a tractor rally held in Ireland during Christmas. 

It is in no way linked to Indian farmers preparing for their tractor rally.

First published on www.altnews.in

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations