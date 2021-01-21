Video of man hacked in Hyderabad shared as Delhi footage

Chennai :

A clip of three men assaulting a man to death with sticks and a stone block in public has gone viral. It’s being shared with text that claims the incident took place in Delhi’s Karol Bagh area. The message says that the perpetrators should be arrested by the police.





The video was earlier fact-checked by a TV channel. It said the incident had occurred in Hyderabad due to a financial dispute.





But it was shared on social media with the false claim that the incident took place in Delhi.





First published on www.altnews.in