DeTect: Coke has not launched campaign to support farmers

Chennai :

An image of two Coca-Cola bottles is being widely shared on social media linking it with the ongoing farmers’ protests.





The text on one of the bottles reads “Kisan Ekta” while on the other it says “Support Farmer”.





Several people have posted the image with the claim, “Coca Cola has now come out to support the farmers.”





Alt News ran a fact check on multiple sources and found the Coca-Cola Company has not launched any brand campaign in support of the farmers’ protest.





The image shared on social media is a morphed picture.





First published on www.altnews.in