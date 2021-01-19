Parties politicise temple razing in New Delhi

Chennai :

A Hanuman temple in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk was razed on Jan 3 as part of a beautification drive.





It sparked a political blame game where the ruling AAP and BJP accused each other of tearing it down. This was reported by media across India.





Alt News found, based on the court orders, the North DMC being the land-owning agency was responsible for the removal of encroachments.





First published on www.altnews.in