DeTect: News of free vaccine in India shared falsely

Chennai :

Earlier this month, a news channel claimed that India would administer COVID-19 vaccine to 3 crore people for free in the first phase, while the US and UK are charging sums the equivalent of Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 3,000 respectively. The channel took down its post after Alt News published a fact-check report. According to the latest reports, American and British governments have decided that their citizens will be given the vaccine free of cost.





First published on www.altnews.in