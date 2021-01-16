Sun, Jan 24, 2021

Video shared to falsely claim Khan praised Modi govt

Published: Jan 16,2021

When false news is spread, it can cause a negative impact among millions. Be a responsible citizen, combat this growing problem by separating fact from fiction here.

Imran Khan (File Photo)
Chennai:
Last week, a video of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was shared where he said, “If Pakistan ever needed a strong army, it is today. Because of our counterpart; in 73 years, there hasn’t been a government like this.” The video had been shared with the message that Pak admitted that in 73 years, India has never had a government as iron-willed as this. Alt News found the remainder of the video which actually says, “There hasn’t been a government like this in India that is totalitarian, racist, anti-Islam, anti-Pakistan, in the way it has treated Kashmir.” 

First published on www.altnews.in

