Video shared to falsely claim Khan praised Modi govt

Chennai :

Last week, a video of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was shared where he said, “If Pakistan ever needed a strong army, it is today. Because of our counterpart; in 73 years, there hasn’t been a government like this.” The video had been shared with the message that Pak admitted that in 73 years, India has never had a government as iron-willed as this. Alt News found the remainder of the video which actually says, “There hasn’t been a government like this in India that is totalitarian, racist, anti-Islam, anti-Pakistan, in the way it has treated Kashmir.”





First published on www.altnews.in