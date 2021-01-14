Old image shared as Canadians training Chinese army

Chennai :

A Twitter user claiming to be an Indian armed forces veteran in his bio, tweeted an image of soldiers on snowy terrain and wrote, “I hope our country knows that Canadian Army is giving winter warfare training to Chinese PLA in Canada.” The tweet drew over 1,600 retweets and more than 5,000 likes as of this writing. Alt News found that since 2018, neither Canadian Armed Forces nor Canadian Army has posted images of the drill with China. In 2020, Canada cancelled the military drill with China.





