Doorstep delivery of ration cards soon

Chennai :

State Food and Consumer Protection Minister R Sakkarapani informed the Assembly that new smart ration cards would be delivered at their doorstep to applicants through the postal department and avoid people-official interface. Applicants are collecting smart ration cards from taluk supply offices now.

Replying to the debate on demand for grants for the Food and Consumer Protection Department, Sakkarapani announced that the government would supply millets (ragi) through PDS (public distribution scheme). Two kg of millet, instead of rice, would be distributed to each family under PDS. The scheme would be launched in Nilgiris and Dharmapuri districts where malnourished and anemic children are found, the Minister told the House, before adding that supplementing millet with rice would ensure the supply of nutritious food and protection of tribal food culture.

The Minister also announced 12 godowns at the taluk level with 1,000 - 2,000 metric tonne capacity at a cost of Rs 54 crore NABARD funding.

Meanwhile, Cooperation Minister I Periasamy announced in the House that about 34 mobile cooperative banking services would be launched with micro ATMs and Tab enabled banking facilities in TN State Cooperative Banks and all-district cooperative banks at a cost of Rs 5.69 crore. The volume of loans distributed to Self Help Groups through cooperative banks would be increased from Rs 12 to Rs 20 lakh. A common mobile app would be launched by the state government to sell the produce of cooperative societies.