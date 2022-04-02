Ma Subramanian meets Union Health Minister, demands NEET, 6 new colleges, AIIMS

Chennai :

State Health minister Ma Subramanian and Health secretary J Radhakrishnan met the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi on Friday.





The minister submitted a memorandum that demanded 6 new medical colleges, exemption to National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) and setting up of AIIMS in Coimbatore. He also requested funds for building medical colleges in 6 districts – Perambalur, Mayiladuthurai, Tenkasi, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Kancheepuram at the cost of Rs 2,400 crores.





Regarding NEET exemption, the minister said that admission to medical courses should be done based on marks obtained in Class 12 and not through NEET. He also urged the Union Minister to expedite the construction and establishment of AIIMS in Madurai, as classes for 50 MBBS students would begin soon. He also requested to set up a new AIIMS Hospital in Coimbatore.





Considering the requests of Ukraine returnee students, he asked for immediate intervention from the Union Health Ministry and National Medical Commission that affected students can continue their studies within the country.





The health minister also sought approval to start an MD course in Diabetology & Nutrition-Metabolism at Madras Medical College.