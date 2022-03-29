'Will Smith has to punch Chris Rock...': Tweet from 2016 stuns netizens

Chennai :

A tweet from 2016 saying Oscar award winner Will Smith should punch Chris Rock on his face has stunned netizens a day after the incident made global headlines.





During the Academy Awards ceremony, Smith slapped Rock on stage after the latter cracked a joke about the Hollywood star's wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. The joke was in reference to Pinkett-Smith's shaved head because of autoimmune disorder alopecia but it apparently didn't go down well with Smith, who went up to the stage and slapped Rock. The volatile exchange began innocuously enough. Rock, 57, decided to land a joke on Pinkett-Smith before announcing the best documentary feature winner.





He said Pinkett-Smith could star in "G.I. Jane 2".





Pinkett-Smith, who was seen rolling her eyes at the joke, currently sports a bald look due to alopecia, an autoimmune disorder. Actor Demi Moore had famously shaved her head when she starred in 1997 action-drama "G.I. Jane".





With memes and criticism flooding social media platforms since yesterday, a tweet from 2016 has attracted eyes of people now.









Will Smith has to punch Chris Rock in the face .... He has no choice — J A S O N (@_ja_s_on_) February 29, 2016



