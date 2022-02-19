DMK trying to win via violence in Kovai, says EPS

Coimbatore :

Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday accused the DMK of attempting to win the polls by triggering violence in Coimbatore.





“If the urban local body polls should be conducted in a democratic and peaceful manner, the State Election Commission should evict anti-social elements from Coimbatore,” he told reporters in Salem.





Slamming the district administration for inaction, even after a team of MLAs led by SP Velumani lodged a complaint to Collector GS Sameeran, the AIADMK leader said the Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji had brought anti-socials from Chennai and Karur.





“The DMK is desperate to win through some illegal way in Coimbatore, which remains AIADMK’s fort. False cases were also being foisted on AIADMK functionaries. The people should teach a lesson to the DMK,” he said.