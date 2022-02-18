‘Ensure inclusive Chennai for vulnerable sections’

Chennai :

With people from the low-income and informal settlements in the city being evicted and resettled in the margins, Vanessa Peter of Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC) wants the new councillors to ensure an inclusive city by being the voices of the vulnerable sections.





Councillors can ensure that all possible alternatives are explored before the resettlement of any group even as resettlement should be the last resort. She said the cuncillors can identify local issues faced by the vulnerable and help resolve them.





“Also, the Chennai Corporation administration should prioritise creating more shelters for the homeless people and expedite projects. The councillors have a major role in ensuring proper implementation of shelters in the city,” she added.





Councillors also have the responsibility of ensuring the participation of children by conducting bala nagarasabha meetings and regular interactions with the Neighbourhood Child Protection Committees.





The role of counsellors in decentralised gender budgeting is also pivotal to ensure a gender-responsive and child-friendly city.





“The Government of Tamil Nadu should constitute area sabhas to further augment the role of councillors and uphold the spirit of local governance,” she urged.





— Vanessa Peter of IRCDUC