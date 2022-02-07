Chennai's active cases drop further as fresh infections dip

Chennai :

As daily new Covid cases in the city dipped to less than 1,000, active cases also have decreased to around 17,000.





According to Chennai Corporation data, the city had as many as 17,865 active cases as of Monday morning. Just a week ago, the city had around 45,000 active cases.





On January 19, there were 61,691 active cases.

In another positive sign, none of the 15 zones have more than 2,000 active cases. Adyar zone has the highest number of cases with 1,879.





Tiruvottiyur, Manali and Madhavaram has less than 1,000 cases with 639, 650 and 819 respectively.