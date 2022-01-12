You will always be my champion: Actor Siddharth writes apology letter to Saina Nehwal

Chennai :

Actor Siddharth in a letter, apologised to Olympic bronze medalist Saina Nehwal over his 'rude jokes'. Siddharth had replied to Saina's tweet on Prime Minister Modi's security breach that attracted much flak, including the NCW seeking stringent action against him





In a letter, Siddharth wrote, "Dear Saina, I want to apologise to you for my rude joke that I wrote as a response to a tweet of yours, a few days ago. I may disagree with you on many things but even my disappointment or anger when I read your tweet, cannot justify my tone and words. I know I have more grace in me than that."





He further wrote, "As for the joke, if a joke needs to be explained, then it wasn’t a very good joke, to begin with. Sorry about a joke that didn’t land. I, however, must insist my wordplay and humour had none of the malicious intent that so many people from all quarters have attributed to it. I am a staunch feminist ally and I assure you there was no gender implied in my tweet and certainly no intent to attack you as a woman. I hope we can put this behind us and that you will accept my letter. You will always be my champion."

Reacting to Modi's security breach during his visit to Punjab, Saina had tweeted, "No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists."









In response to this, Siddharth had tweeted, "Subtle cock champion of the world Thank God we have protectors of India (sic)."

Following strong criticism on social media for the tweet, Siddharth said that "nothing disrespectful was intended".





"'COCK & BULL' That's the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period," he tweeted.







