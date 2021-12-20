Tamil Nadu traditional sports and art forms to be taught in govt schools

Chennai :

The School Education Department’s move is not only aimed at increasing physical activities of students but also to ensure that the State’s traditional sports are passed on to the next generation.





A senior official from the Department told DT Next that in addition to the State’s specific arts, traditional wrestling will also be taught. He said a committee, comprising sports persons and experts, will be constituted to identify trainers, especially in the villages.





After shortlisting the trainers in each district, the coaches would be sent to the allocated schools and given training according to local requirements. “In addition, a proper curriculum would be prepared for each traditional sport and art according to the school’s standards,” the official said, adding, “awareness programmes on ancient sports will also be organised so that students are interested enough to actively participate in the activities.”





Pointing out that special equipment will be procured for the sports, he said that during the first phase, traditional sports activities will be introduced only for high school students and gradually implemented in middle-level schools. For elementary school level, traditional sports will be taught through storytelling, he said.





As the State government already designated ‘Silambam’ as one of the sports to be included for the 3% quota recruitment in government departments and PSUs, School Education Department officials anticipate increased participation of students in learning traditional sports and art forms.