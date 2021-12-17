28 int'l passengers suspected to have Omicron in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

As many as 28 international travellers are suspected to have Omicron with an S-gene drop in Tamil Nadu, of the total 70 people who tested positive for Covid.





The state health department is likely to write to the Union Health Ministry on increasing the number of testing at airports as cases among the nonrisk countries have been surging.





The department is expected to seek isolation for all the international travellers upon arrival and re-test after 7 days. If no symptoms are reported after 7 days, there seems to be no risk.