GCC model schools to coach students for entrance exams

Chennai :

In a move to ensure more students are admitted to reputed technical institutions and professional courses, including MBBS, the Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to upgrade Chennai Corporation schools into model ones, where deserving students will be coached to appear in entrance examinations.





According to a Chennai Corporation resolution, three schools, one each in three regions, have been shortlisted. The selected schools are Chennai Higher Secondary School in TH Road, Chennai Boys Higher Secondary School in Nungambakkam, and Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Saidapet.





The model schools will coach the selected students for entrance exams including NEET, IIT entrance exams, and others. Students from Chennai Corporation schools and government schools will be admitted to the model schools. “Students from nearby schools will be admitted to the model schools, where they will be provided hostel and food facilities. Every year, 140 boys and 140s girls will be coached in each of the three model schools. In total, 840 students will be coached in such schools,” the resolution stated.





Even though the civic body has finalised the proposal for setting up the model schools, it is yet to create kitchen facilities and boarding facilities. However, funds have been allocated to create kitchens and other facilities apart from appointing wardens, teachers, security guards, and other staff. In total, more than Rs 5.50 crore has been allocated for the project. Meanwhile, the civic body has started measures to begin coaching sessions by admitting 80 students during the first phase.





In 2021, the Chennai Corporation, along with NGOs, started a free NEET coaching initiative to coach 101 students for 100 days. The free classes were conducted in two Chennai Corporation schools and the training was given only to Corporation school students. In the 2019-2020 academic year, 11 students, who studied in Chennai Corporation schools, got the opportunity to study medicine after the government announced 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students in medical admissions.