Stalin launches subsidised sale of vegetable seeds, garden kits

Chennai :

Under the scheme, a kit, containing six types of vegetable seeds, six bags to grow vegetables, six coconut coir pith each weighing 2 kg, 400 grams high-quality fertilizers, 200 grams of chemical fertilizers, and 100 ml of organic fertilizers, and a booklet containing methods of cultivation, all worth Rs 900 was distributed at a subsidized rate of Rs 225 for people in urban areas to set up a terrace garden.





The State has allotted Rs 6.75 crore for the distribution of the terrace garden kits. Similarly, in rural areas to encourage people to set up vegetable gardens, the Chief Minister distributed kits containing 12 vegetable seeds for Rs 15 per kit. Each beneficiary can receive two kits at a time and Rs 90 lakh has been allotted for the scheme.





Under the nutritive vegetable garden scheme, Stalin also distributed packs containing eight plants with high nutritional values such as medicinal herbs, fruits, and vegetables. The state government has allotted Rs 1.5 crore for distributing the packs, which were priced at Rs 25 each, with nutritional value and a family can get only one pack at a time.





People interested in buying the packs can apply in tnhorticulture.tn.gov.in/kit. Multipurpose police vehicles flagged off Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also flagged off two multipurpose police vehicles, purchased at a cost of Rs 20 lakh each. The multipurpose vehicles can be used to create awareness of crime against children as the LED screen present in the vehicle can be used to play awareness videos and with the four CCTV cameras mounted on each vehicle, it can also be used for surveillance.





The vehicles can also be used as emergency control room. Later, Chief Minister Stalin also inspected areas that were inundated in Manali Pudhunagar and Vadivudaiamman Nagar and instructed officials to take steps to avoid inundation of residential areas during floods in Kosasthalaiyar.