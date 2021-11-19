Repealing farm laws a historic win for farmers: Actor Karthi

Welcoming the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to repeal three contentious farm laws wholeheartedly, actor Karthi on Friday said that the announcement to repeal the laws signaled a historic win for the unceasing struggle of simple farmers.
மூன்று விவசாயச் சட்டங்களைத் திரும்பப் பெறுவதாக நம் பிரதமர் அறிவித்திருப்பது, தங்கள் உயிரையை ஈந்து போராடிய எளிய வேளாண் மக்களின் ஒருவருட இடைவிடாத போராட்டத்திற்கு கிடைத்திருக்கும் வரலாற்று வெற்றி. போராடியவர்களுக்கும் புரிந்து கொண்ட அரசுக்கும் அன்பும் நன்றியும்.#FarmersProstest— Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) November 19, 2021
