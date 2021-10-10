Over 73 pc polling recorded in 2nd phase of rural body elections

Chennai :

According to Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) sources, Villupuram and Kallakurichi recorded highest polling percentage with 83.6 and 82 per cent. Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur recorded between 68 to 75 per cent, while Tirunelveli, one of the districts with the highest literacy rate, recorded low polling of 65 per cent.





There were minor incidents of tension due to scuffle between DMK, AIADMK and AMMK functionaries. Like the first phase poll, pandemic protocol was not followed at several polling booths, with the crowd overflowing. Many voters complained of lack of adequate polling stations and long waiting hours. Around 34 lakh voters were eligible for voting in the second phase.





“District election offices are ready for counting of votes on October 12. Counting will be manual, and will take time unlike EVMs,” another official said.





The principal opposition AIADMK lodged petitions at TNSEC headquarters alleging largescale poll violations by the DMK candidates and the local presiding officers.





In a statement, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran condemned DMK cadre for allegedly unleashing violence against his party’s candidates and workers. Noting the assault on AMMK ward 9 candidate P Mahalingam and 11 others, including women cadre, allegedly by the DMK, he urged the police and State Election Commission to take action against the offenders.





After casting his franchise early in the day, Assembly Speaker M Appavu said it was a happy moment to vote in the panchayat elections, as local bodies are crucial for the civic development of the society. MDMK leader Vaiko was another early bird to the polling station and urged the voters to exercise their democratic rights.