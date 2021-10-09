Chennai has most number of active cases in State

Chennai :

The daily cases saw a decline in the majority of the districts. Chennai recorded 169 new cases while 140 cases were reported in Coimbatore. Chengalpattu recorded 103 cases and other districts had less than 100 cases each. The overall TPR in the State stood at 1 per cent, with the highest of 1.8 per cent recorded in Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai. Chennai currently has a TPR of 0.8 per cent. At least 1,42,864 people were tested for the virus in the past 24 hours. A total of 16,379 active cases are present in the State currently, with the highest 1,843 active cases in Chennai. As many as 20 deaths due to the virus were reported in Tamil Nadu, including the highest of three deaths in Chennai. With this, the pandemic has so far claimed 35,754 lives in the State. A total of 1,473 people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total recoveries to 26,23,459.