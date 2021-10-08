GCC approves Rs 10 crore estimation for fish market

Chennai :

According to the estimation, the new fish market will be constructed at a cost of Rs 9.97 Crore. The civic body will spend the estimated amount from its capital fund.





Following an order issued by the Madras High Court to clean up and beautify Marina Beach, Chennai Corporation identified the vacant land on Loop Road to build the fish market. The High Court ordered the civic body to remove the fish vendors from the Loop Road citing traffic impediments.





However, fishermen belonging to Nochikuppam and nearby fishermen villages opposed the move and refused to clear fish shops. Following the opposition, the civic body promised a new fish market so that fishermen could continue selling.





“The market will come up on a land parcel extending to two acres. The fish market will accommodate more than 300 fish vendors and the new market will have car parking. As the administration gave sanction for the estimation, construction will commence once the tendering processes are completed,” an official said.