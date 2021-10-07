339 TN cops died till Oct 5, surpasses last year’s figure

Chennai :

With almost three months to complete this year, the death toll may reach 450 this year, noted a police officer adding the deaths drastically went up this year because of COVID. This year, 80 police personnel succumbed to the dreaded virus. In September alone, four police persons died of the pandemic. The total number of COVID deaths among police since the pandemic began is 136 and the majority of the family members of the COVID victims are yet to receive the government promised compensation.





According to statistics, besides corona, as many as 106 cops died of ill health this year and 44 lost their lives due to heart attacks and another 20 died of cancer.





The data shows 28 police personnel committed suicide this year till October 5, while 52 of them were killed in road mishaps across the State.