At least 65 pc voting recorded during 1st phase of civic polls in TN

Chennai :

Though no untoward incidents were witnessed, COVID safety protocols were not followed at most booths in Vellore, Kancheepuram and Villupuram districts. Moreover, lack of adequate polling stations resulted in long waiting hours for voters.





“Polling was peaceful and 1.17 lakh government personnel were involved in the election process and 41 lakh voters were eligible to vote,” State Election Commissioner V Palanikumar told reporters on Wednesday. Poll officials had identified 3,409 sensitive booths and more than 700 people were detained under preventive arrest, Palanikumar added. For the second phase of polling, 34 lakh voters are eligible to vote. “Web streaming, live streaming, block development observers, micro observers and district observers have been appointed to ensure free and fair elections in all the 74 blocks spread over 9 districts,” the SEC said.





Earlier in the day, there was tension between a few members of the ruling DMK and the opposition AIADMK in Ranipet government school as the two parties accused each other of campaigning inside the booths. The police intervened and brought the situation under control. Polling was also disrupted in Chengalpattu – Semenjeeri after the voters found their names missing and moved to the nearby polling station. Cadres of VCK and PMK also charged each other with violating poll norms in Kallakurichi and Villupuram.





However, AIADMK leader and spokesperson D Jayakumar cried foul over the poll arrangements. “Complaints against the ruling party members fell on deaf ears of poll officials,” he said.