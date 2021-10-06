Chart rules to stop erecting flex boards, govt told

Chennai :

Hearing a writ petition by advocate Manoharan, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu expressed concerns saying, “It is especially dangerous when temporary structures are put up at intersections in the form of welcome arches or gates to invite political leaders.” The petitioner reminded the bench about the death of a 13-year-old boy, E Dhinesh, due to electrocution while erecting a flag pole to welcome a local politician in Villupuram on August 20.





Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram submitted a status report explaining the steps taken by the Villupuram district administration to prevent such illegal temporary constructions.





The district officials have been given strict instructions to remove them and also not to permit any erection of banners and hoardings in future, the Collector submitted through the AG.





The AG added that Chief Minister MK Stalin has already directed his party workers to stop the habit.





However, the bench said, “Though the Advocate-General submits that the government has prohibited such practice, the temporary constructions are seen to come up all over the place and remain long after the event is over.” It also observed that erecting flex boards, hoardings and arches were often causing dangers to the citizens. The bench also noted that the DMK had filed an affidavit before the HC in 2019, assuring that it would not set up arches, flag poles and flex banners.





The bench directed the government to frame guidelines to prevent people from erecting flex banners and temporary constructions and directed it to file a detailed report within six weeks.





“A comprehensive set of guidelines need to be issued and the State should indicate the appropriate measures necessary to discourage and completely stop this practice which impedes pedestrian and vehicular movement. It would be best if the State could suggest some disincentive or penalty if such temporary constructions are put up at any public space,” the court added.





A techie in Coimbatore died in 2017 after a banner fell. In a similar incident in 2019, a 23-year-old woman died after a giant flex-board fell on her. She lost balance and had a fall, and a water tanker ran over her.





After these incidents, the HC had come down heavily against political parties in 2019 for encouraging their cadres to set up flex banners, flag poles and arches.