No crop loans, fertilizers: Deepavali likely to be dull for Ranipet farmers

Chennai :

Farmers’ association sources said that the kuruvai was a three-month crop which would usually be started in August to ensure a harvest by early November as it would help them to have cash during Deepavali.





According to Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam Ranipet district honorary president CS Mani, “Officials refused to start processing crop loans due to lack of fertilizers. As the fertilizer component constitutes 20 per cent of the total loan, officials say inadequate stock prevents them from issuing loans.” As most farmers rely on crop loans for the initial stages of paddy cultivation, lack of this facility has resulted in many forgoing this paddy season.





R Subash, state president of the Sangam’s youth wing, said, “We were told that most of the fertilizer from TNAFED were diverted to the Delta districts.” Officials refuse to even issue applications for the NOC (no objection certificate), which was a must for obtaining crop loan. “When we asked officials if they would be willing to accept bills for fertilizer procured by us from other sources, officials refused point blank to even entertain the idea,” said the association’s Ranipet treasurer Rajamanickam.





Senior district agriculture officials while admitting that there was shortage of fertilizers said, “fertilizer movement has started.” However, this was challenged by farmers.