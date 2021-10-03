Rave party bust on cruise ship shocks Mumbaikars

Mumbai :

The action, which has shocked Mumbaikars and rattled the rich crowds, started on Saturday afternoon, is still continuing with the process of registering the FIR underway.





NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who led the raid along with a team of officials, declined to comment on the developments as the investigations are underway.





Officials said that some days back, they had received a tip-off on the proposed rave party that was planned aboard a cruise ship bound on a Mumbai-Goa voyage, setting sail from the International Cruise Terminal, Mumbai.





To avoid detection, the NCB sleuths booked themselves on that cruise as ordinary passengers and they soon found some of their co-passengers consuming drugs.





Then the NCB launched its full-scale raid, detained at least a dozen passengers, and seized different drugs of various quantities.





The ship was ordered to turn and sail back to the ICT at Ballard Pier where the detained passengers were offloaded along with their baggage.





A comprehensive search of their belongings as also the cruise ship is being carried out, while the detainees were sent for a medical examination.