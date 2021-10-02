Samantha refuses Rs 200 cr alimony from Akkineni family, to announce separation soon

Chennai :

For over a month, there have been several reports surrounding Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's troubled married. The actress on several occasions, avoided questions from media on the same. The latest we hear is that Sam is likely to go public on her relationship status. The announcement will be made over the weekend by Samantha.

This decision comes after several months of contemplation over her marriage to Naga Chaitanya. The Akkineni family is said to have worked out an alimony would amount to around Rs 200 crore, but she has refused to take any money. Sources in her team have said that Samantha has said she is a self-made individual, and does not require any alimony. Despite several people trying to mediate and patch things up between her and Chay, efforts failed due to various reasons.

Though there are several rumours about the various reasons that led to their separation, both Sam and Chay have chosen to stay silent. Moreover, it is learned that the apartment in Hyderabad where she and Chay lived was her personal investment, so he has moved out and gone back to his family home. We can expect a statement from the couple of their separation shortly, that will put an end to all speculations.