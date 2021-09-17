UGC asks varsities to recognise Applied Mathematics in admissions introduced by CBSE

Chennai :

The CBSE has introduced a course Applied Mathematics to students of classes XI and XII. Accordingly, the subject involves 80% marks for theory and 20 % marks for practical work in the board examination. This subject is offered under the academic stream and has curriculum specifications that are compatible with the other major subjects.





As this subject is a regular academic subject, the marks obtained by the candidates in this subject may be included for calculating the aggregate marks for deciding the eligibility for admission.





Hence, Applied Mathematics should be considered at par with Mathematics while calculating aggregate marks for admission in courses of humanities and commerce, other than pure sciences.





The CBSE, in its letter to UGC, complained that it has been observed that some universities make it mandatory for the students to offer Mathematics at the Senior Secondary level to take admission in undergraduate courses in Economics, Commerce, and Social Sciences.





The CBSE also requested the UGC to instruct the HEIs for considering the new Applied Mathematics course at par with the existing Mathematics course of CBSE for admission to higher studies in courses other than Engineering, Mathematics, and Physical Sciences.





The central board also pointed out that the new course was introduced primarily to enhance the Mathematical skills and knowledge required even in social science, humanities, commerce, accountancy, and other aligned fields.





As per the request from the CBSE, the UGC has asked the vice-chancellors of all the universities to take appropriate action for recognition of the new subject (Applied Mathematics) for the purpose of admission of students in degree programs this academic year.