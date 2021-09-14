Medical aspirant’s suicide: Tamil Nadu will continue to fight against NEET, says MK Stalin

Chennai :

“NEET is not an exam to measure eligibility. Impersonation, sale of question papers and fraudulent activities of coaching centres are continuously exposing NEET. State will continue to fight against NEET which is destroying educational justice", said CM M K Stalin, in a statement, while condoling the death of yet another NEET aspirant Kanimozhi from Ariyalur.





Kanimozhi from Thularankurichi village in Ariyalur killed herself after appearing for the NEET, which was held on September 12, Sunday. The student had scored 562 for 600 in Class 12 exams.





Kanimozhi was said to be upset ever since she appeared for the NEET exam that was held recently. The student had scored 562 for 600 in Class 12 exams.





According to sources, Kanimozhi killed herself by hanging in her room. Police have registered a case and are investigating the reason behind her extreme decision. It can be recalled that another NEET aspirant, Dhanush from Koozhiyoor village near Mettur in Salem killed himself while preparing for NEET a few days ago.





Meanwhile, the State government on Monday adopted a Bill to exempt TN from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and provide admission to UG courses in medicine, dentistry, Indian medicine and Homeopathy based on Class 12 marks.