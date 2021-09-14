Karate instructor arrested under POCSO charges for impregnating 11-year-old in Vellore

Vellore :

Trigger Warning: The following content may cause emotional distress





According to police, Karate instructor Hayaz Ahamed used to teach the martial art to students of schools in Pernambut. He thus befriended and sexually molested one of his students, an 11-year-old Class 7 student.





When the girl complained of stomach cramps, her parents took her to a private hospital in the town where doctors after examining her informed the parents that their daughter was pregnant.





The shocked parents learnt the truth when the daughter confessed everything to them following which they lodged a complaint with the Pernambut police who after investigation transferred the case to the Gudiyattam all women police who initiated action and arrested the accused.