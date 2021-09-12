50 pc of Chennai cases are from 5 central zones

Chennai :

According to Chennai Corporation data, as many as 174 new cases were reported on Friday. Of these, as many as 79 cases were from Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Teynampet and Kodambakkam zones.





Similarly, the city reported 186 new cases on Thursday. Of these, as many as 96 cases are from the five zones.





Of the five central region zones, more new cases are from Teynampet, Anna Nagar and Kodambakkam zones, as per the data.





On Friday, 24 cases were reported from Kodambakkam. Anna Nagar and Perungudi (south region zone) reported 20 cases each. On Thursday, Teynampet reported 28 cases whereas Kodambakkam and Anna Nagar reported 24 and 20 cases respectively.





Meanwhile, the number of active cases in Teynampet, Kodambakkam and Anna Nagar witnessed a slight increase. Moreover, the active cases in Kodambakkam crossed 200 and as of Saturday morning, the zone had 226 active cases. On August 30, none of the city zones had more than 200 active cases. Kodambakkam had only 183 active cases on August 30.





Presently, seven of the 15 zones have more than 100 active cases of which four zones are in the central region. Adyar, a south Chennai zone but a core city zone, has 172 active cases.





On the other hand, all the north zones have less than 100 active cases with Manali and Tiruvottiyur having 28 and 30 active cases respectively — lowest in the city.