COVID claims 27 more lives in TN

Chennai :

A total of 224 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Coimbatore, while 170 cases were recorded in Chennai. Erode reported 151 new cases while 120 cases were recorded in Chengalpattu.





An overall TPR of 1 per cent was reported in the State, with the highest positivity rate of 2.2 per cent recorded in Coimbatore and Thanjavur. Chennai recorded a TPR of 0.9 per cent.





In the past 24 hours, 1,58,117 people were tested in the State. As many as 1,517 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total number of recoveries to 25,80,686. The active cases in the State stand at 16,399.





As many as 27 deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported in Tamil Nadu, bringing the death toll in the State to 35,146. The highest number of three deaths due to the pandemic virus were reported in Chengalpattu.