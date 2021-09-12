Highways should be free from speed breakers, says Madras High Court

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu said, “The modern highways in this country have fly-overs that leap over busy intersections to ensure the smooth traffic flow along the highways.” However, noting that the petitioner complained of a representation made in such regard that has not been dealt with by the authorities, the bench said, “The petitioner is permitted to specify why any speed breaker is needed and restrict the representation to a particular area upon giving due reasons in support of the prayer.





“Such representation may be made by the petitioner to the Assistant Divisional Engineer Highways Department, Mangamma Pettai Gate Arakkonam, pertaining to the relevant region within a period of four weeks from date, whereupon such official will look into the matter and communicate a reasoned decision in this regard to the petitioner within eight weeks of the receipt of the representation.” The petitioner, M Velu, had sought for a direction to the Highways Department, Tamil Nadu, to take necessary action by considering his representation and consequently install speed breakers as per the provisions of Indian Road Congress Guidelines, 1987, and the Tamil Nadu Highways Act, 2001.